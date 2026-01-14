Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recording

The leader of a parliamentary faction has been notified of suspicion, NABU and SAP confirmed, after information emerged that the leader of the Batkivshchyna political party, Yulia Tymoshenko, had received a suspicion notice, UNN writes.

NABU and SAP notified the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of suspicion of offering undue benefits to people's deputies of Ukraine. - SAP reported.

SAP and NABU also released a recording of the conversation between the defendants and footage of investigative actions.

Details

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivshchyna office