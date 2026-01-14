Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recording

$43.180.08
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricityJanuary 14, 12:44 AM • 4290 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 20984 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 11357 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 14915 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 10288 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 15311 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 34934 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 12:46 PM • 52495 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 43985 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 76561 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Kryvyi Rih
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 18856 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 53815 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 46978 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 51877 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53356 views
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recording

Kyiv • UNN

NABU and SAP announced suspicion to the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recording

The leader of a parliamentary faction has been notified of suspicion, NABU and SAP confirmed, after information emerged that the leader of the Batkivshchyna political party, Yulia Tymoshenko, had received a suspicion notice, UNN writes.

NABU and SAP notified the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of suspicion of offering undue benefits to people's deputies of Ukraine.

- SAP reported.

SAP and NABU also released a recording of the conversation between the defendants and footage of investigative actions.

Details

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivshchyna office14.01.26, 10:01 • 1716 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine