Two women were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson by occupants
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, two women were injured by shelling by the occupation forces. A 42-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, and a 31-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury, both were taken to the hospital.
Two more people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling by the occupation forces. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, doctors diagnosed the 42-year-old woman with an explosive injury, contusion and bruised chest. The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency medical care.
A 31-year-old woman also sustained a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently conducting additional examinations to determine the severity of her condition.
