Russian army attacks Kherson: two elderly women are killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants shelled a residential building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The attack killed two elderly women who were in the house during the shelling.
The Russian army has attacked Kherson again, killing two elderly women. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
According to the head of the RMA, residential buildings in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson were attacked by the occupiers.
"...we have the dead. Two elderly women received injuries incompatible with life. They were in the house during the shelling," said Prokudin.
