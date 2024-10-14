Occupants attacked Kherson region with a drone: 32-year-old man suffered blast injury and contusion
"The occupants attacked Stanislav from a drone. Due to the explosives dropped from the UAV, a 32-year-old man who was on the street suffered an explosive injury and contusion. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care," the RMA said.
