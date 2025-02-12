ukenru
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181643 views
Two Ukrainian children returned from the temporarily occupied territories

Two Ukrainian children returned from the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34971 views

A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The children were saved from forced detention and deportation thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, two Ukrainian children who were under threat of deportation or forced detention were returned to the controlled territory. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Telegram, according to UNN

Among those rescued was a 14-year-old girl who was at risk of being sent to a Russian boarding school. Thanks to the efforts of the girl's aunt and older sister, the family finally managed to reunite in Ukraine 

- the statement said.

Another released person is a 17-year-old boy who lived with his family for almost two years under constant shelling.

After an explosion near their home, he sustained a concussion, which forced the family to decide to leave. Now they are safe.

Yermak thanked the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for its assistance in rescuing the children and emphasized that the work to return all abducted Ukrainian children will continue.

On February 11, four more children were returned from the occupied territories. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine

