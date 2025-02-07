5.4 billion of the world's inhabitants are ruled by men over the age of 70. This is two-thirds of the world's population. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Around the world, more and more political power is in the hands of the elderly: USA, Russia, China, India, Iran... Of the approximately 8 billion people on earth, 5.4 billion, or 67.5%, are ruled by men over 70, - the statement said.

Details

Paul Biya, the president of Cameroon, is currently the record holder for the oldest president. He is 91 years old and has been in office for 42 years. At the same time, the average age in Cameroon is slightly less than 18 years.

Women make up 380 million people, just under 5% of the world's population. These are only 28 countries. The largest among them are Mexico and Italy. The youngest female Prime Minister is Kristrún Frostadóttir (Iceland). She is only 36 years old.

It is noted that when analyzing the data, BILD considered the ruler not to be the nominal heads of state, but those who actually make key decisions.

