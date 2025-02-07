Two-thirds of humanity is ruled by men over 70 - BILD

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102108 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105515 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102190 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103529 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106184 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102635 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106135 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 14847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162289 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152426 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3563 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106135 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111713 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138386 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140164 views
Two-thirds of humanity is ruled by men over 70 - BILD

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24000 views

5.4 billion people in the world are ruled by men over the age of 70, which is 67.5% of the world's population. Women rule only 28 countries, covering about 5% of the world's population.

5.4 billion of the world's inhabitants are ruled by men over the age of 70. This is two-thirds of the world's population. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Around the world, more and more political power is in the hands of the elderly: USA, Russia, China, India, Iran... Of the approximately 8 billion people on earth, 5.4 billion, or 67.5%, are ruled by men over 70,

- the statement said.

Details

Paul Biya, the president of Cameroon, is currently the record holder for the oldest president. He is 91 years old and has been in office for 42 years. At the same time, the average age in Cameroon is slightly less than 18 years.

Women make up 380 million people, just under 5% of the world's population. These are only 28 countries. The largest among them are Mexico and Italy. The youngest female Prime Minister is Kristrún Frostadóttir (Iceland). She is only 36 years old.

It is noted that when analyzing the data, BILD considered the ruler not to be the nominal heads of state, but those who actually make key decisions.

CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive03.02.25, 09:43 • 31320 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bildBild
mexicoMexico
indiaIndia
italyItaly
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising