Two terrorist attacks in Pakistan: a car bomb explosion and a suicide attack

05:19 PM • 7262 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 12909 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 14074 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25245 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23430 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44486 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25338 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29120 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35229 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37900 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19421 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 27209 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18519 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 9674 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6764 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 6378 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18540 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 2706 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6810 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19447 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27507 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 31050 views
Two terrorist attacks in Pakistan: a car bomb explosion and a suicide attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

In Pakistan, a car bomb exploded near a police station, killing two people, including a child. Elsewhere, a suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint, killing eight militants.

Two terrorist attacks in Pakistan: a car bomb explosion and a suicide attack

A bomb-laden motorcycle exploded near the gate of a police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least two people, including a child, and injuring several others, police said. Elsewhere, a suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The first attack occurred in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police officer Fida Mohammad said.

He said the dead and injured were taken to a nearby hospital but provided no further details. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban.

Hours later, according to local police officer Zafar Khan, a bomb-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber accompanied by a group of militants exploded as it approached a checkpoint in the northwestern Bajaur district. He stated that troops returned fire, killing at least eight Kharijites — as members of the banned organization "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan" (TTP) are called in Pakistan.

Militants kill five police officers in northwest Pakistan11.02.26, 19:58 • 3690 views

According to Khan, a girl died when the roof of a nearby house collapsed due to the explosion. Police said rescuers were still clearing the rubble of the security post to rescue anyone trapped underneath.

Khan also reported that three police officers were injured when part of the checkpoint collapsed. He provided no further details.

Addendum

Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with the government often blaming the banned TTP. This group is separate from the Afghan Taliban but closely linked to them since they returned to power in 2021. The increasing number of attacks has strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, as Pakistan accuses the TTP of operating freely in Afghanistan, which both the TTP and Kabul deny.

Antonina Tumanova

