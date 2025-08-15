Two police officers killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 33687 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 33868 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 53591 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 36538 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 60532 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 34705 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69563 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100811 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58242 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 207176 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 51971 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 17629 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 89803 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 47242 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 14659 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 53495 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 48114 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 60440 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 90675 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 207136 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 83115 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 166815 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 115192 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 131576 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 179818 views
Actual
Football
Train
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV

Two police officers killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Two law enforcement officers, Roman Penkov and Valentyn Havrysh, were killed during enemy shelling in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. Their car came under fire while they were performing their official duties.

Two police officers killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Today in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, two law enforcement officers died under enemy shelling while performing their official duties. This was reported by the Donetsk police on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

The car in which the police officers were traveling came under enemy shelling. As a result of the attack, Roman Penkov, senior district officer of police department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of Kramatorsk RUP, and Valentyn Havrysh, police driver of the local police security unit, received fatal injuries.

The police press service reported that Roman Penkov, a police captain, was originally from the village of Raihorodok. As a district officer, he knew every corner of his territory and was always the first to come to people's aid. The 41-year-old law enforcement officer left behind his parents, wife, and seven-year-old daughter.

Senior Sergeant Valentyn Havrysh, 29, was born in Novoselivka, Lyman region. He joined the National Police in 2019, and from September 2021, he served as a police driver of the response platoon of the Sloviansk city department of the Mariupol interdistrict department of the Police Security Department. He remained in memory as a loving son, brother, and husband.

"In the memory of their colleagues, they will forever remain courageous, faithful to their oath and the call of their heart, worthy law enforcement officers and people with a capital letter," the Donetsk police said on Facebook.

Law enforcement officers were on duty, ensuring order and safety of citizens. The Donetsk police urge residents to be careful and honor the memory of their fallen colleagues, paying tribute to their dedication and courage.

Russians attacked police car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: what is known13.08.25, 16:47 • 4150 views

Stepan Haftko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Lyman, Ukraine
Mariupol
Kramatorsk