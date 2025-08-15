Two police officers killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Today in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, two law enforcement officers died under enemy shelling while performing their official duties. This was reported by the Donetsk police on Facebook, writes UNN.

The car in which the police officers were traveling came under enemy shelling. As a result of the attack, Roman Penkov, senior district officer of police department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of Kramatorsk RUP, and Valentyn Havrysh, police driver of the local police security unit, received fatal injuries.

The police press service reported that Roman Penkov, a police captain, was originally from the village of Raihorodok. As a district officer, he knew every corner of his territory and was always the first to come to people's aid. The 41-year-old law enforcement officer left behind his parents, wife, and seven-year-old daughter.

Senior Sergeant Valentyn Havrysh, 29, was born in Novoselivka, Lyman region. He joined the National Police in 2019, and from September 2021, he served as a police driver of the response platoon of the Sloviansk city department of the Mariupol interdistrict department of the Police Security Department. He remained in memory as a loving son, brother, and husband.

"In the memory of their colleagues, they will forever remain courageous, faithful to their oath and the call of their heart, worthy law enforcement officers and people with a capital letter," the Donetsk police said on Facebook.

Law enforcement officers were on duty, ensuring order and safety of citizens. The Donetsk police urge residents to be careful and honor the memory of their fallen colleagues, paying tribute to their dedication and courage.

