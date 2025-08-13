Russians attacked police car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: what is known

$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 15363 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 23839 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 45806 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 27947 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 47287 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 57379 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33704 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 71978 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84014 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 52594 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 31938 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 14070 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 38345 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 18029 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Germany
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Diia (service)
Fox News
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

Russians attacked police car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

An enemy FPV drone attacked a police car heading to Kupyansk. The driver of the police car, noticing the drone, increased speed and maneuvered to save the crew.

Russians attacked police car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: what is known

A Russian FPV drone attacked a police car on the way to Kupyansk. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Bolvinov noted, police officers from the investigative and operational group were heading to the scene where a man's body was found.

The drone attacked instantly, the driver was the target - and he saved everyone. The police officer who was driving immediately noticed the FPV, increased speed, and began to maneuver. Thanks to this, the hit occurred in the rear of the car 

- wrote the head of the Investigation Department.

He added: such "traps" are becoming commonplace.

This time, the investigator, expert, criminalist, and driver escaped, having suffered concussions. But now, in cities like Kupyansk, even for a regular call, they are forced to drive armored vehicles. This bus was also armored - that's why it withstood the impact

- Bolvinov wrote.

Russian occupiers are engaged in terror in the border areas of Ukraine, he noted.

Throughout our border areas, Russians are terrorizing civilians and openly hunting for State Emergency Service and police crews. They remotely mine intersections, patrol roads with drones, and leave FPV "waiters" on building roofs. But we are there and are not going anywhere. These are our cities and villages, and we will not stop working there and providing assistance to people 

- Bolvinov added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kherson Oblast, occupiers attacked three police officers. This happened after a fatal drone strike on a civilian car, which killed two people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kupyansk