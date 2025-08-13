Russians attacked police car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: what is known

A Russian FPV drone attacked a police car on the way to Kupyansk. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Bolvinov noted, police officers from the investigative and operational group were heading to the scene where a man's body was found.

The drone attacked instantly, the driver was the target - and he saved everyone. The police officer who was driving immediately noticed the FPV, increased speed, and began to maneuver. Thanks to this, the hit occurred in the rear of the car - wrote the head of the Investigation Department.

He added: such "traps" are becoming commonplace.

This time, the investigator, expert, criminalist, and driver escaped, having suffered concussions. But now, in cities like Kupyansk, even for a regular call, they are forced to drive armored vehicles. This bus was also armored - that's why it withstood the impact - Bolvinov wrote.

Russian occupiers are engaged in terror in the border areas of Ukraine, he noted.

Throughout our border areas, Russians are terrorizing civilians and openly hunting for State Emergency Service and police crews. They remotely mine intersections, patrol roads with drones, and leave FPV "waiters" on building roofs. But we are there and are not going anywhere. These are our cities and villages, and we will not stop working there and providing assistance to people - Bolvinov added.

Recall

