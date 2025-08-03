Two people killed, ten wounded due to enemy strikes in Kherson Oblast – OMA

Over the past day, dozens of settlements in the Kherson region were subjected to enemy shelling, drone attacks, and aviation, as a result of which two people died and ten more were injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died, and 10 more were injured. - he wrote in his Telegram channel.

From 06:00 on August 2 to 06:00 on August 3, Russian troops shelled Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Molodizhne, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Berehove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Tyahynka, Lviv, Olhivka, OdradoKamyanka, Dudchany, Mylove, Zolota Balka, Novoraisk, Chervony Mayak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

"Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging 10 multi-story buildings and 15 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a road bridge, a gas pipeline, and private cars," the report says.

On Saturday, August 2, around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents are strongly urged to evacuate.