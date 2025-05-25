Two people injured in Mykolaiv as a result of a Russian UAV attack – OVA
Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones at night, resulting in damage to the residential sector. Two people were injured and hospitalized.
Two people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
Currently, two victims are known, they have been hospitalized
As a reminder, a series of explosions occurred in the city overnight. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported "damage in the residential sector" as a result of the Russian drone attack.
