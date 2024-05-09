Two oil depots attacked overnight in Russia's Krasnodar region - rossmedia

Two oil depots were attacked by drones overnight in Yurovka Krasnodar region of Russia. This is written by the Russian telegram channel ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

"On the night of May 9 in the village of Yurovka, drones attacked at once 2 oil depots, which are located about 2 kilometers from each other. Thus, one drone attacked the oil depot of Lukoil LLC, as a result of which one tank with oil was damaged, there was a fuel leak, fire did not occur," the report said.

It is also reported that 7 more drones attacked the neighboring oil depot Temp LLC, which specializes in fuel oil storage. Three tanks with fuel oil caught fire.

Supplement

Earlier, russia claimed a UAV attack on an oil depot.