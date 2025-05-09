Two of the hottest directions at the front today: where almost half of the fighting is concentrated

Almost half of the 80 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 9, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 combat clashes have already been recorded since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular, were affected by cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including: Arkhipivka, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region; Marchikhina Buda, Bila Berez, Ulanove, Baranivka, Kucherivka of Sumy region; areas of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka of Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two attacks by the aggressor in the area of Vovchansk, fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked nine times near Lypovo and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, and four more battles are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, five battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropol, Novotoretske, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka and Troitsky. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 13 attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopol, Zelenyi Pol. Eleven battles are continuing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance, and battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Kupyansk, Siversk and Huliaipilsky directions, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the Russians, and four more battles are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 5 air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 153 artillery shellings," the statement said.

In other areas of the front, as indicated, the situation has not changed significantly.

