Two of the hottest directions at the front today: where almost half of the fighting is concentrated

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1022 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9468 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19795 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30698 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49143 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29721 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68616 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47542 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39734 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48240 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 49144 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39711 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68617 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 137057 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157482 views
UNN Lite

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1090 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33930 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43348 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145135 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157965 views
Two of the hottest directions at the front today: where almost half of the fighting is concentrated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3502 views

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat clashes have been recorded, almost half of which occur in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. The enemy is also shelling border settlements.

Two of the hottest directions at the front today: where almost half of the fighting is concentrated

Almost half of the 80 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day were concentrated in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 9, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 combat clashes have already been recorded since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular, were affected by cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including: Arkhipivka, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region; Marchikhina Buda, Bila Berez, Ulanove, Baranivka, Kucherivka of Sumy region; areas of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka of Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs.

NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation: Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce"09.05.25, 10:48 • 1940 views

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two attacks by the aggressor in the area of Vovchansk, fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked nine times near Lypovo and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, and four more battles are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Dachne, Diliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, five battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropol, Novotoretske, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka and Troitsky. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 13 attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopol, Zelenyi Pol. Eleven battles are continuing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance, and battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Kupyansk, Siversk and Huliaipilsky directions, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the Russians, and four more battles are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 5 air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 153 artillery shellings," the statement said.

In other areas of the front, as indicated, the situation has not changed significantly.

At the front, up to two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff09.05.25, 08:25 • 2778 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
