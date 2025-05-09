NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation: Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce"

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 8934 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13887 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19190 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31242 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58303 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93867 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145665 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110722 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110816 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179118 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 8896 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107762 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127745 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179101 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140241 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 3966 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 132497 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 145927 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 81483 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 110334 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation: Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Russia is violating Putin's "truce" by attacking Ukrainian positions and peaceful settlements. 193 combat clashes and numerous shelling with civilian casualties were recorded during the day.

NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation: Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce"

Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce", attacking peaceful settlements and on the front, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce". Despite the three-day ceasefire announced by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, fighting on the front line and the terror of peaceful Ukrainians continues

- reported by the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 193 combat clashes were recorded over the past day, enemy attacks and assaults on Ukrainian positions took place in almost all directions of the front. Ukrainian soldiers recorded one missile and 18 air strikes. In addition, the enemy carried out almost 4,000 shellings, including 67 shellings from rocket salvo systems and 2,659 kamikaze drone attacks.

"Peaceful settlements in Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under Russian fire during Putin's 'truce'," the CCD said.

During the day, there were casualties and injuries among the civilian population: three injured in Donetsk region; one person died in Kherson region, and another was injured; a woman died in Zaporizhzhia region; an elderly man was injured in Dnipropetrovsk region.

6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region09.05.25, 08:59 • 1916 views

Putin's "truce" turned out to be a fake - Russia continues to lie, hiding behind statements about its alleged readiness for peace. However, sincere intentions must be confirmed not only by words, but also by deeds

- emphasized in the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.

At the front, up to two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff09.05.25, 08:25 • 2044 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$63.58
Bitcoin
$103,659.20
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,332.29
Ethereum
$2,363.45