NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation: Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce"

Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce", attacking peaceful settlements and on the front, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Russia continues to violate its own Putin's "truce". Despite the three-day ceasefire announced by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, fighting on the front line and the terror of peaceful Ukrainians continues - reported by the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 193 combat clashes were recorded over the past day, enemy attacks and assaults on Ukrainian positions took place in almost all directions of the front. Ukrainian soldiers recorded one missile and 18 air strikes. In addition, the enemy carried out almost 4,000 shellings, including 67 shellings from rocket salvo systems and 2,659 kamikaze drone attacks.

"Peaceful settlements in Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under Russian fire during Putin's 'truce'," the CCD said.

During the day, there were casualties and injuries among the civilian population: three injured in Donetsk region; one person died in Kherson region, and another was injured; a woman died in Zaporizhzhia region; an elderly man was injured in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Putin's "truce" turned out to be a fake - Russia continues to lie, hiding behind statements about its alleged readiness for peace. However, sincere intentions must be confirmed not only by words, but also by deeds - emphasized in the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council.

