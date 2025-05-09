6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region

$41.440.02
Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers
06:00 AM • 3694 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 10411 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 25371 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 52948 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 90261 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 143219 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 109784 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110207 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173763 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 109225 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

A defector who served the occupiers in Kherson and tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine will spend 12 years behind bars

May 8, 09:57 PM • 13459 views

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 14234 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 10535 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 14234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 12825 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 102431 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 122271 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 173742 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 135317 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 217406 views
UNN Lite

Actual

6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

During the day, the enemy shelled the Kharkiv region, injuring people in Velyki Prokhody and Kupyansk. In Zarichne, an 11-year-old boy was injured in an explosion.

6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region

During the day, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region, wounding people in Velyki Prokhody and Kupyansk. In Zarichne, an 11-year-old boy was injured in an explosion. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Over the past day, 2 settlements of the Kharkiv region were affected by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling in the village of Velyki Prokhody of the Dergachiv community, three people were wounded, in the city of Kupyansk - two. In the village of Zarichne of the Starosaltiv community, an 11-year-old boy was injured due to the explosion of an unknown object

- wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy used 2 fpv drones in the Kharkiv region.

Cars were damaged in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk districts, he noted.

An unidentified object was found in the field: an 11-year-old boy was blown up in the Kharkiv region 08.05.25, 18:27 • 9772 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
