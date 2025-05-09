6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region

During the day, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region, wounding people in Velyki Prokhody and Kupyansk. In Zarichne, an 11-year-old boy was injured in an explosion. This was announced on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Over the past day, 2 settlements of the Kharkiv region were affected by enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling in the village of Velyki Prokhody of the Dergachiv community, three people were wounded, in the city of Kupyansk - two. In the village of Zarichne of the Starosaltiv community, an 11-year-old boy was injured due to the explosion of an unknown object - wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy used 2 fpv drones in the Kharkiv region.

Cars were damaged in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk districts, he noted.

