Two killed and one wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks, school burned
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants shelled Kharkiv and three districts of the region, using, among other things, UAVs and FPV drones. A school, private houses, and a car were hit, killing two men and wounding one.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and three districts, including KABs, yesterday, two people were killed and one wounded, and a school was burning, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Sinegubov, enemy shelling was recorded:
- 17:05, Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, forest litter on the area of 50 square meters burned.
- 17:00, Kharkiv district, Ruska Lozova village. A KAB hit a field near the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway.
- 16:35, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A car was damaged as a result of an FPV drone hit. A 37-year-old man was injured.
- 10:25, Izium district, Pershotravneve village. A private house burned down as a result of the shelling. A 55-year-old man died.
- 09:50, Izium district, Cherneshchyna village, a private house and a summer kitchen were damaged by shelling with KAB.
- 09:40, Izium district, Iziumske village. The school building burned as a result of the shelling. A 35-year-old man died.
