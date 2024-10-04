Occupants struck at Kharkiv with two CABs - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported that Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified, and no reports have been received by emergency services.
The Russian army struck Kharkiv with two KABs, information about the destruction is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
"According to preliminary data, the enemy struck Kharkiv with two UAVs. Information about the destruction is being clarified," said Syniehubov.
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, no information about the victims was reported to the emergency services.
Recall
As UNN reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv , the occupiers strike with KABs.