Occupants struck at Kharkiv with two CABs - RMA

The Russian army struck Kharkiv with two KABs, information about the destruction is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy struck Kharkiv with two UAVs. Information about the destruction is being clarified," said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, no information about the victims was reported to the emergency services.

As UNN reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv , the occupiers strike with KABs.