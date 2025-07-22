Rivne region: 11 settlements completely without power after bad weather

In Rivne region, 11 settlements are completely without power, and 3 more are partially without power, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne OVA.

11 settlements in Rivne region are completely without power, and 3 more are partially without power. These are the consequences of today's bad weather - the report says.

According to the OVA, as of 9:00 PM, 5926 subscribers in all districts of the region are still without electricity.

Energy workers and representatives of other services are working to restore electricity supply - the report says.

