Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2186 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26096 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25647 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45113 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45757 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45937 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209939 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137202 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108429 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

<p>In Samara, two days of mourning were announced after the Russian missile attack</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Two days of mourning have been declared in the city of Samara, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 27 due to the Russian strike. Events have been canceled, flags lowered, and the memory of the dead will be honored.

<p>In Samara, two days of mourning were announced after the Russian missile attack</p>

In the city of Samar, Dnipro region, a two-day mourning period has been declared due to the Russian attack on June 27. This was reported on Facebook by Mayor Serhiy Reznik, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, entertainment events in the city have been canceled, and national flags have been lowered. The memory of the fallen will also be honored.

“This is not an accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted civilians. Our city. This is a tragedy for every family that lost loved ones. For the entire community – bitter pain,”

– wrote the mayor.

He added that rescuers are clearing debris, medics are fighting for the lives of the wounded, and all services are working cohesively and continuously.

Recall

On June 27, explosions occurred in the city of Samar, Dnipro region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles. As a result of the Russian attack, the death toll rose to 5 people.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 reached 21 people, and over 340 people were injured, including 38 children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Facebook
Tesla
