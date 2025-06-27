<p>In Samara, two days of mourning were announced after the Russian missile attack</p>

In the city of Samar, Dnipro region, a two-day mourning period has been declared due to the Russian attack on June 27. This was reported on Facebook by Mayor Serhiy Reznik, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, entertainment events in the city have been canceled, and national flags have been lowered. The memory of the fallen will also be honored.

“This is not an accidental terror. Russia deliberately targeted civilians. Our city. This is a tragedy for every family that lost loved ones. For the entire community – bitter pain,” – wrote the mayor.

He added that rescuers are clearing debris, medics are fighting for the lives of the wounded, and all services are working cohesively and continuously.

Recall

On June 27, explosions occurred in the city of Samar, Dnipro region, amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles. As a result of the Russian attack, the death toll rose to 5 people.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 reached 21 people, and over 340 people were injured, including 38 children.