Tusk's government intends to cancel court cases against EU climate change policies

Poland will not sue the EU over the EU's climate change policy, as Donald Tusk's government is preparing to withdraw the lawsuits filed by the previous government. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Poland is withdrawing legal action against the EU's climate policy after years of opposition to the European Union under the previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The new pro-European government of center-left Prime Minister Donald Tusk is planning to formally withdraw ongoing legal actions against some of the EU's major climate change policies at the EU's Supreme Court, government and EU sources told Reuters. Sources said that the Tusk government intends to cancel the court cases and is coordinating the decision between the ministries involved.

At the same time, the new Polish government has already announced plans to change its national climate policy. The plan is to replace coal with renewable energy sources more quickly, but according to the statement, the expected changes will still include support for affected workers and industries.

