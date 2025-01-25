Tusk warns Orban of consequences of blocking sanctions against Russia

If the head of the Hungarian government blocks the extension of sanctions, which expire on January 31, it will indicate that he belongs to Vladimir Putin's "team," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized on his social media page, UNN reports.

If Viktor Orban does indeed block European sanctions at a key moment in the war, it will be absolutely clear that in this great game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing on Putin's team, not ours. With all the consequences that follow from this fact - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote in X.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit . Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025.

