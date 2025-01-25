ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Tusk warns Orban of consequences of blocking sanctions against Russia

Tusk warns Orban of consequences of blocking sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49580 views

Polish Prime Minister Tusk says that Orban's blocking of sanctions against Russia will show that he belongs to Putin's “team.” Orban demands that Ukraine resume gas transit in exchange for supporting the sanctions.

If the head of the Hungarian government blocks the extension of sanctions, which expire on January 31, it will indicate that he belongs to Vladimir Putin's "team," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized on his social media page, UNN reports.

If Viktor Orban does indeed block European sanctions at a key moment in the war, it will be absolutely clear that in this great game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing on Putin's team, not ours. With all the consequences that follow from this fact

- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote in X.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit . Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025.

Tusk: US assistance is an invaluable support for Ukraine and for global security15.01.25, 15:33 • 24197 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising