Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 6402 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 16928 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 24890 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 29746 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 43153 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 56401 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53716 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28079 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50555 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25136 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 4602 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 6744 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10402 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7910 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 4728 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40241 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 43153 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 56401 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53716 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50555 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Canada
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40241 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21386 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37857 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88450 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110961 views
Actual
MiG-31
Fox News
Bild
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine. He also noted that Europe's economic aid to Ukraine cannot last forever.

Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the leader's interview with Fox News.

"I don't really believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon. This is not very good news."

- he noted.

According to Erdoğan, Europe's economic aid to Ukraine cannot last forever, as Ukraine cannot compete economically with Russia.

"We hope that this support will continue," the president noted.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin are not yet ready for a meeting. He held talks with both leaders after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Trump invited Erdogan to talk about trade and "big deals" on planes19.09.25, 20:53 • 4158 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine