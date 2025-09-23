Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the leader's interview with Fox News.

"I don't really believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon. This is not very good news." - he noted.

According to Erdoğan, Europe's economic aid to Ukraine cannot last forever, as Ukraine cannot compete economically with Russia.

"We hope that this support will continue," the president noted.

Recall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin are not yet ready for a meeting. He held talks with both leaders after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

