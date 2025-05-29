Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine after visiting Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon arrive in Ukraine after his visit to Russia. He will have a lot to tell and report. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart. This was announced during a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhyi, reports UNN.

We are expecting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan very soon. – the spokesman said.

According to him, during a previous meeting in Antalya, the Ukrainian and Turkish ministers had a bilateral meeting and also joined trilateral talks with representatives of the United States. And Turkey's participation, he said, definitely improved the negotiation process.

We can really see how this country and its leader, President Erdogan, are playing an important role in this process. This country plays an important role in improving life in Ukraine. So we look forward to and will be happy to welcome Minister Hakan Fidan here. Minister Sybiha will meet with him - added Tikhyi.

He noted that Minister Fidan will arrive in Ukraine after his visit to Russia, so this meeting should be meaningful for Ukraine.

We are sure that he will have a lot to tell, a lot to inform us. And again, we will discuss both peace efforts and Turkey's role in these peace efforts, as well as our excellent bilateral cooperation – the spokesman stressed.

Recall

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit of chief diplomat Hakan Fidan to Ukraine on May 29-30.