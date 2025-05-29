Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine after visiting Russia

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49540 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63482 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81196 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 74033 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134302 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87919 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116903 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109414 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114271 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101787 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Popular news

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 25087 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81592 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 40756 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27843 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 8202 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 49551 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134314 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179708 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256465 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 267055 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81594 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 87020 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101286 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 160018 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97270 views
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine after visiting Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon arrive in Ukraine after a visit to Russia. During the meeting, peace efforts and bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine after visiting Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon arrive in Ukraine after his visit to Russia. He will have a lot to tell and report. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart. This was announced during a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhyi, reports UNN.

We are expecting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan very soon.

 – the spokesman said.

According to him, during a previous meeting in Antalya, the Ukrainian and Turkish ministers had a bilateral meeting and also joined trilateral talks with representatives of the United States. And Turkey's participation, he said, definitely improved the negotiation process.

We can really see how this country and its leader, President Erdogan, are playing an important role in this process. This country plays an important role in improving life in Ukraine. So we look forward to and will be happy to welcome Minister Hakan Fidan here. Minister Sybiha will meet with him 

- added Tikhyi.

He noted that Minister Fidan will arrive in Ukraine after his visit to Russia, so this meeting should be meaningful for Ukraine.

We are sure that he will have a lot to tell, a lot to inform us. And again, we will discuss both peace efforts and Turkey's role in these peace efforts, as well as our excellent bilateral cooperation 

– the spokesman stressed.

Recall

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the visit of chief diplomat Hakan Fidan to Ukraine on May 29-30.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
