Turkey will help Ukraine with rehabilitation of Military Personnel - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine and Turkey have officially agreed on cooperation in the field of rehabilitation of military personnel of the Defense Force. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This was agreed during the meeting by Deputy Minister of defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen.

We are very grateful for the assistance provided to Ukraine by the Republic of Turkey. Now her list has been expanded with cooperation in the rehabilitation sector. A pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel was recently launched Kalmykova said.

According to her, the goal of the project is to create an effective rehabilitation space with the participation of civil and military health care institutions, social services and local self - government bodies. So thank you for your support and cooperation

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the pilot project provides, in particular, for the creation of centers of excellence – institutions that will take leadership in the field of rehabilitation.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense deployed 2,600 rehabilitation sites, where more than 20 thousand military personnel were treated during 2023 .