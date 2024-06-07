Turkey will help Ukraine with rehabilitation of Military Personnel - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49664 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101821 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245421 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173093 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164557 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223093 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111451 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42720 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55260 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92857 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235289 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222255 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49539 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28428 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111451 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112810 views
Turkey will help Ukraine with rehabilitation of Military Personnel - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17671 views

Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to cooperate in the field of rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen, while Turkey has expanded its assistance to include a pilot project to create an effective rehabilitation system with the participation of various institutions.

Ukraine and Turkey have officially agreed on cooperation in the field of rehabilitation of military personnel of the Defense Force. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details 

This was agreed during the meeting by Deputy Minister of defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen.

Lithuania to allocate EUR 15 million for rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian military05.04.24, 13:12 • 25827 views

We are very grateful for the assistance provided to Ukraine by the Republic of Turkey. Now her list has been expanded with cooperation in the rehabilitation sector. A pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel was recently launched

Kalmykova said. 

According to her, the goal of the project is to create an effective rehabilitation space with the participation of civil and military health care institutions, social services and local self - government bodies. So thank you for your support and cooperation

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the pilot project provides, in particular, for the creation of centers of excellence – institutions that will take leadership in the field of rehabilitation.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense deployed 2,600 rehabilitation sites, where more than 20 thousand military personnel were treated during 2023 .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
lithuaniaLithuania
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising