Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary - Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Hungary has already received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline this year.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.
Today I agreed with the president that you, Turkey, will guarantee the route so that we can transport gas from Russia to Hungary.
Orbán added that Hungary received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline this year.
Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan for a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports in the European Court.