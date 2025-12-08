Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary - Orban

Photo: Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Today I agreed with the president that you, Turkey, will guarantee the route so that we can transport gas from Russia to Hungary. - said Orbán.

Orbán added that Hungary received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline this year.

Recall

Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan for a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports in the European Court.