Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary - Orban

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
05:26 PM • 1838 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 10402 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 14174 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 21103 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25693 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 25808 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 16932 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28024 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13669 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13750 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 22095 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 8984 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 19639 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 4122 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 8408 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 3620 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25677 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 25798 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28010 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35203 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 3028 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35210 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 54686 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 64932 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 65692 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
Film

Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary - Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Hungary has already received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline this year.

Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary - Orban
Photo: Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Turkey will guarantee the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Today I agreed with the president that you, Turkey, will guarantee the route so that we can transport gas from Russia to Hungary.

- said Orbán.

Orbán added that Hungary received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the TurkStream pipeline this year.

Recall

Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan for a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports in the European Court.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy