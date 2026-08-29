Turkey is no longer a cheap holiday destination for tourists - media

Turkey is no longer a cheap tourist destination, and the number of tourists from Europe is declining against the backdrop of the country's currency policy. Bloomberg writes, reports UNN.

Details

One of the reasons is Turkey's currency policy, under which the pace of the lira's depreciation is being kept below the inflation rate. Since the exchange rate is often viewed as an indicator of Turkey's economic condition, the authorities are seeking to contain the impact of the weakening currency on prices. The aim is to ease inflation and reduce the burden on Turkish consumers, but this also makes the country more expensive for tourists arriving with foreign currency - the publication writes.

Tour operators and travel agencies note that this and other factors, such as the proximity of the war in Iran, are affecting both tourists' desire to visit the country and operators' ability to continue offering Turkish destinations at affordable prices.

Many people used to consider Turkey a cheap destination. That is no longer the case. People still come here and have a great time, but it is no longer as cheap as it used to be - said Tony Basoglu, who runs a trading company.

According to Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the total number of tourists arriving in the country fell by 3.6% in May compared with the same period last year, by 4% in June, and by another 0.3% in July. One of the largest declines was recorded among European tourists.

Last month, an annual decline of 11% was recorded in the number of tourists from the United Kingdom, who account for the country's third-largest share of foreign visitors.

The British travel company "Holiday Extras" notes that demand previously directed toward Turkey has shifted to more affordable destinations, such as Slovenia, Montenegro, and Tunisia.

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