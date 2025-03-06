Turkey is awaiting the establishment of the status of the Black Sea as a "sea of peace" and will support the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
A representative of the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated the readiness to assess participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Turkey aims to establish the status of the Black Sea as a "sea of peace" and supports peace initiatives.
Turkey has assured that it is monitoring "multidimensional" diplomatic initiatives regarding the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
A representative of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense commented on the possible deployment of Turkish armed forces to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.
Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, with the participation of a public relations representative from Turkey, held a press conference during which he commented on the possible involvement of military forces in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
We remain committed to the belief that a just and lasting peace can be achieved based on equal and fair representation of both sides. Our country will continue to support constructive initiatives aimed at ensuring peace in the region, preserving the Black Sea as a sea of peace, and rebuilding Ukraine.
A representative of the Turkish military department noted that his country is monitoring multidimensional diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war (Russia against Ukraine).
The issue of participation in a mission that has not yet been conceptually developed, although it has been mentioned at various forums, will be mutually assessed with all relevant parties if deemed necessary for establishing regional stability and peace.
