Turkey blocks exports of military goods to russia after US warning

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Turkey blocks exports of military goods to russia after US warning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14418 views

Turkey has banned the export of US military equipment to Russia. The restrictions apply to more than 40 categories of goods important for Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Turkey blocks exports of military goods to russia after US warning

Turkey secretly banned the export of US military equipment to Russia after Washington warned Ankara of “consequences” if it does not stop trade. The Financial Timesreported UNN.

Details

Ankara has made changes to its customs systems in recent weeks to block exports of more than four dozen categories of U.S.-origin goods that Washington and its Western allies consider vital to Moscow's military action in Ukraine, according to three people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Turkey's electronic customs system no longer allows exporters to send shipments of so-called “battlefield goods” to Russia, although they could previously be delivered there, one of the people said. Similar goods coming from the EU were blocked earlier and remain so, the two people said.

The trade restrictions, which affect parts such as microchips and remote control systems and are used in weapons, have not been announced publicly because of “political sensitivities,” one of the interlocutors said.

But the quiet bans on military-related exports to Russia are the latest sign that Turkey is moving away from the “lifeline” role from Western sanctions that it assumed at the start of the war, the publication said.

Britain imposes the “largest” sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet17.10.2024, 14:07 • 10545 views

Turkish banks have sharply reduced business with Russian counterparties this year after the U.S. issued an executive order threatening sanctions against lenders processing transactions for the Kremlin's war machine.

Turkey has imposed trade restrictions at a time when the U.S. is trying to limit russia's access to Western technology used in moscow's military systems.

Turkey believes that peace talks should include all parties to the war - Fidan21.10.2024, 16:11 • 17264 views

The banned goods are taken from a list of 50 “high priority” Western-made goods that the US, UK, EU and Japan have identified as critical for Russian imports for their arms industries.

Among them are advanced electronics regularly found in missiles and drones shot down in Ukraine, such as processors and memory cards, as well as machine tools and other equipment used to manufacture weapons.

Washington has long feared that Turkey is being used as an intermediary through which Russia gains access to military goods, a suspicion that has soured relations between the two allies.

The Biden administration has sent senior officials to Turkey to press Erdogan's government to take action, and to impose sanctions on Turkish companies for engaging in trade with Russia.

Recall

Earlier, the director of the Kiev Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, said in a commentary on UNN that the Russians are trying to hide the fact that they use foreign microelectronics components in their guided aerial bombs by various means. This makes it difficult to identify them, but Ukrainian experts still identify the origin of these components and pass the relevant information to Western partners.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Financial Times
European Union
Katherine Fernandez Randle
United Kingdom
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Japan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
