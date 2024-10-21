Turkey believes that peace talks should include all parties to the war - Fidan
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the need for peace talks involving all parties to the conflict in Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of resuming the grain initiative and turning the Black Sea into a region of peace.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkey believes that negotiations to achieve peace should be conducted with the participation of all parties to the war. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, an UNN correspondent reports.
We are ready to support initiatives to ensure peace. Achievements on the battlefield must be maintained at the negotiating table. We support all peace initiatives and peace should be the goal of all warring parties. We believe that negotiations should be conducted with the participation of all parties to the war
He also noted that he sees the importance and need to put issues such as the grain initiative back on the agenda.
"We believe and want the Black Sea to become a region of peace and cooperation as soon as possible," Fidan said.
Addendum
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga briefed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Ukraine's Victory Plan. They also discussed the importance of avoiding the competition of peace initiatives and the division of the world into blocs.
In September of this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that only diplomatic means can end the war that Russia has unleashed in Ukraine.