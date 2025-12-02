Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News

Tuesday, December 2, will be a key day for the administration of US President Donald Trump on the issue of the war in Ukraine. This is reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff has already left for Russia, where he will present an agreed draft "peace plan" to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

There are no expectations that Putin will agree to the deal. The Russian leader has already made it clear that he will not compromise, making harsh statements last week in which he reiterated his demands for Ukraine to withdraw troops from the territory he claims and said it was "senseless" to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He hinted that the Kremlin believes it is making sufficient progress on the battlefield and is willing to wait until Kyiv agrees to its terms. - the article says.

The authors indicate that Ukrainian and American negotiators stated that the approximately two-hour meeting in Florida was productive, but neither side released details about what agreements were reached, "and there are no signs that a breakthrough was achieved on the most difficult issues that would allow the war to end."

They discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as the fate of billions of dollars of Russian assets frozen by Western countries, and possible elections in Ukraine. The issue of frozen assets was key for the Russians. - the publication quotes an unnamed source.

The media summarizes that on the crucial issue – Russia's demand for Ukraine to abandon unoccupied territory in Donbas – there were no signs of progress, with Russia still unwilling to discuss any form of ceasefire, and Ukraine unwilling to cede territory.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they held a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Rustem Umerov and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff following the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Florida, and the teams will coordinate schedules for possible further contacts.

Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff on Tuesday