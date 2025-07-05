Trying to imitate a "victory": the State Border Guard Service explained why Russia installed its tricolor in the Chernihiv border area

Russia is trying to use information provocations, including the installation of tricolors in the conditionally "gray zone" near the border, to create the illusion of seizing Ukrainian territories. Such incidents have already been recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"So that the enemy does not use this information in their publics, in their "victory" that they can convey to the citizens of the Russian Federation. We remember the end of last year, when a sabotage and reconnaissance group in Chernihiv region also entered such a conditionally "gray zone", hung their tricolors and presented it as a victory, as if they had captured some settlements. In fact, by hanging their tricolor at the Hremyach checkpoint, which is almost on the border with Russia, Russian propaganda could also use it to claim that they had actually captured this territory," Demchenko said.

He noted that such provocations have been recorded repeatedly, particularly within Sumy and Kharkiv regions, when Russia showed this as a "victory" through similar actions.

"In this case, the border guards detected it, and the Armed Forces units immediately destroyed it, and we are actually showing that the enemy did not gain a foothold here, and this is just their information throw-in," Demchenko added.

Recall

Yesterday, July 4, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian flag that the occupiers had installed on the border with Chernihiv region; the visibility of the Russian troops' "presence" on the territory of Chernihiv region has been eliminated, and the situation in the border area between Ukraine and Russia is under the control of the Defense Forces.