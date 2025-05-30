Trying to add real substance to a possible meeting: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Erdogan

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12688 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 38097 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 56085 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54634 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86804 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89353 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 56023 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32662 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29924 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153692 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 45353 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 58869 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79926 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 68027 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46636 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46715 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 68110 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 80009 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86804 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89353 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22187 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64040 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54067 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129486 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121199 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Trying to add real substance to a possible meeting: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The President of Ukraine announced a planned conversation with Erdogan to add real substance to a possible meeting. He also noted that neither Ukraine nor Turkey have information about the Russian "memorandum".

Trying to add real substance to a possible meeting: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Erdogan

Today, a conversation is planned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are trying to add real content to a possible meeting between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

... a conversation is planned with Turkish President Erdoğan. We are trying to add real content to a possible meeting. Not a single day should be lost, because every day that the Russians undermine diplomacy is lost lives 

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Let's add

The head of state added that neither Ukraine nor Turkey as the host country has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum".

For some reason, the Russians are hiding this document of theirs. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format. Apparently, they have completely forgotten about diplomacy in Moscow. They are constantly doing something to prove that they are the most inadequate subject in the world. But this is what convinces everyone that new pressure is needed - pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy summarized.

russia is making a mockery of diplomacy, sanctions pressure is needed: Zelensky met with senators Graham and Blumenthal30.05.25, 20:37 • 728 views

Let's remind

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire".

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.60
Bitcoin
$104,167.40
S&P 500
$5,869.66
Tesla
$348.20
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,315.56
Ethereum
$2,552.16