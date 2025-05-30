Trying to add real substance to a possible meeting: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Erdogan

Today, a conversation is planned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are trying to add real content to a possible meeting between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

... a conversation is planned with Turkish President Erdoğan. We are trying to add real content to a possible meeting. Not a single day should be lost, because every day that the Russians undermine diplomacy is lost lives - emphasized Zelenskyy.

The head of state added that neither Ukraine nor Turkey as the host country has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum".

For some reason, the Russians are hiding this document of theirs. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format. Apparently, they have completely forgotten about diplomacy in Moscow. They are constantly doing something to prove that they are the most inadequate subject in the world. But this is what convinces everyone that new pressure is needed - pressure on Russia - Zelenskyy summarized.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire".