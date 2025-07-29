$41.800.02
Trump's position on Moscow is realistic and firm - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Donald Trump's position on Moscow realistic and firm, as Putin rejects peace efforts. Sybiha emphasized the need for a consolidated sanctions strike against Russia to stop financing its military budget.

Trump's position on Moscow is realistic and firm - Sybiha

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called US President Donald Trump's position realistic and firm, given that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects peace efforts. Now is the time for a consolidated sanctions strike on the Russian Federation, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

President Trump's position on Moscow is realistic and firm, given that Putin rejects peace efforts. We appreciate his clarity and strength. Putin rejects a ceasefire, avoids meeting leaders, and prolongs the war. He will only stop the terror when we break the backbone of his economy, which already has systemic problems, and also deprive his military budget of funding. The United States, Europe, and the Group of Seven have the necessary strength for this

- Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that maximum synchronization of sanctions is now critically important, for which the right moment has come.

It's time to consolidate a single and strong sanctions fist and hit Russia's military budget with full force

- Sybiha stated.

Sybiha also reminded that recently Russian high-ranking officials stated that the aggressor state allegedly fought alone against the entire West.

They need this cheap propaganda to explain to their population why such a large country as Russia has not achieved any strategic goal in its full-scale war against a much smaller Ukraine for more than three years now

- Sybiha emphasized.

Peace through strength is possible: Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about shortening the "deadline" for Putin28.07.25, 22:05 • 5462 views

Sybiha added that now is the time for Russia to feel what it means to truly confront the consolidated West.

But if they consider themselves heroes who single-handedly resist the entire West, then let them feel the consolidated strength of the entire West and maximum sanctions pressure

- the minister emphasized.

Andriy Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine coordinates national sanctions with the sanctions of its allies. According to him, in recent weeks, our state has quickly synchronized previous EU sanctions packages, and this work continues.

In the coming weeks, there should be maximum synchronization of sanctions of all partners against Russia to increase the cost of the war for the aggressor. We are actively working with partners to achieve this goal

- Sybiha concluded.

Addition

Moscow commented on Donald Trump's statement about reducing the ultimatum period for ending Russia's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin allegedly "remains committed" to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

