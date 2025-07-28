$41.780.01
Peace through strength is possible: Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about shortening the "deadline" for Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called US President Donald Trump's words about shortening the "deadline" for Putin to conclude a peace agreement an "extremely significant statement." Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts and prolong the war, and Ukraine is ready to work with Trump to end it.

Peace through strength is possible: Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about shortening the "deadline" for Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the statement by US President Donald Trump that the American leader is disappointed with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, as well as the shortening of the term for the Russian dictator to conclude a peace agreement, reports UNN.

Today, there is an extremely important statement from President Trump. And it's true – it is Russia that is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts and prolong this war. Every night there are strikes, constantly – Russian attempts to hurt Ukraine. Indeed, peace can be achieved if one acts strongly and decisively, and we have repeatedly said – and all partners know this – that sanctions are a key element. Russia takes sanctions into account, takes such losses into account. Peace through strength is possible. Ukraine, as always, is ready to work as productively as possible with America, to work with President Trump to end this war with dignity and lasting peace.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very disappointed" with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he may shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
