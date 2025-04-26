Trump's plan for the occupied territories in Ukraine is "set in stone" - The Times

US President Donald Trump's plan to "allow Russia to keep the occupied territories" in Ukraine is "carved in stone", The Times reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to a source close to Steve Witkoff, the US president's special envoy, "Trump may meet with Zelenskyy in Rome on Saturday on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, but he believes the Ukrainian leader "really has no choice" but to sign the proposal." Trump is threatening to withdraw from the peace process next week if no agreement is reached.

To be supplemented...