Putin and Witkoff discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov

Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin was constructive and very useful, and noted that it was about the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Ushakov said this in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.

Witkoff visited Moscow on April 25. This is his fourth visit to our country. Steve Witkoff was received in the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin. There was a three-hour conversation that was constructive and very useful. This conversation allowed to further bring closer the positions of Russia and the United States not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues. As for the "Ukrainian crisis" directly, it concerned, in particular, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine - Ushakov said.

Let us remind

Meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff lasted more than two hours.