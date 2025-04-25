Putin and Witkoff discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov

$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 14022 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 27517 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 33198 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 30073 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 36519 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71140 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 56588 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90354 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86748 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98717 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44390 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 20199 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 24740 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 10362 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 13634 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 33198 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 71140 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 126887 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 292123 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 181755 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 234 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 44398 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 39428 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 46655 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 77924 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Putin and Witkoff discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Putin's aide said that the meeting between US Special Envoy Witkoff and the Russian dictator was constructive. They discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin and Witkoff discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - Ushakov

Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin was constructive and very useful, and noted that it was about the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Ushakov said this in a comment to Russian media, reports UNN.

Witkoff visited Moscow on April 25. This is his fourth visit to our country. Steve Witkoff was received in the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin. There was a three-hour conversation that was constructive and very useful. This conversation allowed to further bring closer the positions of Russia and the United States not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues. As for the "Ukrainian crisis" directly, it concerned, in particular, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine 

- Ushakov said.

Let us remind

Meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff lasted more than two hours.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
United States
Ukraine
