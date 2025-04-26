The main "stumbling blocks" between the US and Ukraine regarding the framework for ending the war in Ukraine include "security guarantees for Ukraine" and "the US position on recognizing Russia's control over Crimea", with reference to a source close to the Ukrainian government who saw both frameworks, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine wants security guarantees not only from Europe, but also from the United States, while the initial US framework program stated that reliable security guarantees for Ukraine would come only from Europe, the publication writes. And the US proposal to recognize Russia's control over Crimea is something that Ukrainians categorically reject, the publication notes. They also want to discuss the issue of Russia retaining territories captured after the 2022 invasion after the ceasefire, the source said.

Ukraine's counterproposal was also signed by the French, British and Germans and presented to US President Donald Trump's chief special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

The counterproposal also clearly states that Ukraine wants a ceasefire to take place before any other action is taken, the publication writes. The need for both sides to commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire is stated at the top of the proposal.

"However, Ukraine also largely agreed with a number of points of the initial US framework, including: lifting sanctions on Russia that were imposed since 2014, which, according to Ukrainians, should take place gradually after the adoption of a peace plan, Ukraine's non-accession to NATO, freezing the front lines and restoring Ukraine's control over the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP", the publication reads.

"Although disagreements remain, the steps taken by Ukraine to effectively participate in the negotiations are significant," officials said.

"For Ukraine, the willingness to participate in negotiations about territory is a huge deal, but if Trump doesn't see it as a big concession, that's a problem," the source said.

