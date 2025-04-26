$41.690.00
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11815 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 19508 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 25984 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 36195 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 46189 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55671 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38409 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40135 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86489 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59057 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
4m/s
68%
748 mm
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

04:00 AM • 11815 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55671 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86489 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 138322 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 301935 views
CNN has learned the main "stumbling blocks" between the US and Ukraine regarding the framework for ending the war: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Ukraine does not agree with the US proposal to recognize Russia's control over Crimea. Also, Kyiv insists on security guarantees from the US, and not only from Europe.

The main "stumbling blocks" between the US and Ukraine regarding the framework for ending the war in Ukraine include "security guarantees for Ukraine" and "the US position on recognizing Russia's control over Crimea", with reference to a source close to the Ukrainian government who saw both frameworks, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine wants security guarantees not only from Europe, but also from the United States, while the initial US framework program stated that reliable security guarantees for Ukraine would come only from Europe, the publication writes. And the US proposal to recognize Russia's control over Crimea is something that Ukrainians categorically reject, the publication notes. They also want to discuss the issue of Russia retaining territories captured after the 2022 invasion after the ceasefire, the source said.

Ukraine's counterproposal was also signed by the French, British and Germans and presented to US President Donald Trump's chief special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

The counterproposal also clearly states that Ukraine wants a ceasefire to take place before any other action is taken, the publication writes. The need for both sides to commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire is stated at the top of the proposal.

"However, Ukraine also largely agreed with a number of points of the initial US framework, including: lifting sanctions on Russia that were imposed since 2014, which, according to Ukrainians, should take place gradually after the adoption of a peace plan, Ukraine's non-accession to NATO, freezing the front lines and restoring Ukraine's control over the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP", the publication reads.

"Although disagreements remain, the steps taken by Ukraine to effectively participate in the negotiations are significant," officials said.

"For Ukraine, the willingness to participate in negotiations about territory is a huge deal, but if Trump doesn't see it as a big concession, that's a problem," the source said.

Ukraine and Europe have rejected some US proposals for ending the war - Reuters
25.04.25, 15:31 • 2622 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
Keith Kellogg
NATO
Donald Trump
Crimea
Ukraine
