Donald Trump's golf resort in Aberdeen, Scotland, reported losses for the 13th consecutive year in 2024, as it spent more on marketing and the development of a second golf course on the site.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd., which operates the US president's golf and recreational assets near Aberdeen, reduced its annual losses to £937,693 from £1.43 million a year earlier, according to its latest financial statements.

Trump acquired the Menie estate north of Aberdeen in 2006, and it has been losing money every year since opening in 2012. Revenue rose to £4.48 million last year from £3.75 million, driven by "increased tournament and marketing spend."

The owners remain steadfast in their vision for the property and confidently predict positive financial improvement as the impact of investment activities will be felt – said director Eric Trump, the president's son.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump opened a new golf course at the resort in Aberdeenshire, named after his mother, who was born in Scotland and emigrated to the US as a teenager.

Trump owns two golf courses in Scotland and is keen for the UK to commit to allowing the Open Championship, the oldest major championship in the sport, to return to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Turnberry, which Trump acquired in 2014, last hosted the Open Championship in 2009. It was removed from the list of approved venues after the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

The tournament's governing body, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, recently cited a lack of road and rail accessibility, as well as limited accommodation nearby, as reasons for seeking other venues.

While Trump has long expressed affection for Scotland, that positive sentiment has not always been reciprocated. A poll conducted early in the president's second term found that about 70% of Scots held a negative view of him.

Addition

Trump is known for his passion for golf. This is even used by world politicians in communications. Finnish President Alexander Stubb played golf with Trump in March 2025.

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington in August 2025, Trump was presented with a golf club by Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.