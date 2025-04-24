$41.670.15
Trump's Cabinet prepares to regain control of government after Musk's departure - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

After Elon Musk's departure from DOGE, Trump's ministers will have more power over the budget and personnel. Tension in the government has been growing due to Musk's powers and criticism of his decisions.

Trump's Cabinet prepares to regain control of government after Musk's departure - Reuters

The cabinet of US President Donald Trump plans to regain control over personnel and budget decisions in the government after billionaire Elon Musk leaves the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details 

Created on the day of Trump's inauguration, DOGE, under Musk's leadership, implemented a large-scale program to reduce federal personnel, cancel contracts, and reduce government services. This caused resistance from officials and increased tension in the administration.

However, on Tuesday, Musk confirmed that he plans to limit his involvement in DOGE from May in order to focus on his car company Tesla and casts doubt on the future of the agency's work. In particular, his departure may give ministers more freedom in making decisions regarding budget and personnel management.

Tesla Completes Construction of Unique 1950s-Style Complex Near Hollywood23.04.25, 11:03 • 7984 views

In recent weeks, tensions in the Trump administration have escalated over the powers granted to Musk. During a cabinet meeting in March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with Musk, accusing him of undermining USAID.

Also, according to sources, Minister of Transport Sean Duffy opposed Musk over proposed layoffs of air traffic controllers amid flight safety concerns.

The change in leadership dynamics in DOGE will also lead to a reassessment of the roles and responsibilities of young engineers initially hired by Musk to work in DOGE.

It is reported that the influence of engineers may decrease and they will be subject to closer scrutiny. A Reuters source said that the qualifications and authority of a circle of young engineers with little experience working in the government will be questioned.

Let us remind

 Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk is ready to leave the government of US President Donald Trump, as he is tired of "unpleasant and unethical attacks" from the political left. He believes that his departure will not reduce the power or work of DOGE due to the fact that DOGE team members are already working in many federal agencies. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Agency for International Development
The Washington Post
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$92,404.90
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,336.89
Ethereum
$1,768.14