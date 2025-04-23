Tesla Completes Construction of Unique 1950s-Style Complex Near Hollywood

Tesla is preparing to open an innovative concept in Los Angeles that will combine gastronomy, entertainment and electric vehicle charging technology. Part of the project is almost completed and looks impressive.

It is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge and The Real Deal.

Details

Tesla is going to open an innovative concept near Hollywood, which combines a 1950s retro-style restaurant, a drive-in movie theater and a Supercharger station. The project is located at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.

Last week, The Real Deal reported that Tesla is close to completing construction on Santa Monica Boulevard. Tesla received a permit to build a diner seven years ago. At that time, California was Tesla's de facto home and a champion of electric vehicle production. The company later moved its headquarters to Texas.

Project readiness as of now: there are already two floors, rooftop seating, a bar, two movie screens and 30 Supercharger charging stations.

Recall

UNN previously wrote that billionaire Elon Musk fired almost the entire Tesla Supercharger team, from 500 people.

Tesla loses profits: Musk announces return to active management of the company