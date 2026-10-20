Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - poll

The approval rating of US President Donald Trump's performance has fallen to a record low since the beginning of his second presidential term — 33%. This is shown by the results of a joint poll by The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, 66% of Americans disapprove of the head of the White House's performance, with more than half of those surveyed expressing strong dissatisfaction with his work.

It is noted that compared with the July poll, Trump's rating has fallen by four percentage points. One of the main reasons for dissatisfaction remains the economic situation in the country, primarily the rising cost of living. In particular, 71% of respondents consider gasoline prices too high.

In the race for control of the House of Representatives, Democrats have an eight-point advantage among registered and likely voters, an improvement for the party from The Post's July poll, when Democrats held a three-point advantage among registered voters — the article says.

The authors add that only 28% approve of Trump's economic policies. Meanwhile, 48% say their financial situation has worsened since Trump returned to the White House. No president has recorded such a figure in similar polls since 1986.

To remind you

Only 34% of Americans support US military strikes against Iran. At the same time, 82% of respondents believe that the conflict is likely to continue for a long time.

Amid the war and rising energy prices, gasoline and diesel prices have sharply increased in the US, intensifying Americans' concerns about inflation.

Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News poll