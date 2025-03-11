Trump's ambassador is going to Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's representative in the Middle East, plans to visit Moscow for a meeting with Putin. The visit will take place alongside meetings of Ukrainian officials with American high-ranking officials in Saudi Arabia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, plans to visit Moscow for a meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
The publication reports that Witkoff's trip will coincide with meetings of Ukrainian officials with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia.
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump denied on February 21 the information from French media about a possible visit to Moscow for the celebration of May 9. At the same time, he confirmed plans to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.