Trump's advisers change deadline for Ukraine peace deal from “one day” to months - Reuters

Advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump now admit that it will take months or even longer to resolve the war in Ukraine. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Two Trump aides who discussed the war in Ukraine with the president-elect said they were looking at a timeframe of several months for a settlement, calling promises of a peace deal on the first day of the presidency "a combination of campaign bluffing and an underestimation of the intractable nature of the conflict and the time needed to staff the new administration.

These estimates coincide with the statements of Trump's future envoy to Russia and Ukraine, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who said in an interview with Fox News last week that he would like to have a "solution" to the war within 100 days, far exceeding the original deadline set by the president-elect.

Context

On the eve of his victory in the November 5 election, Trump stated dozens of times that he would conclude a deal between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not sooner. However, in late October, he subtly changed his rhetoric and began to say that he would be able to resolve the war "very quickly.

Donald Trump believes that a deal on Ukraine is impossible without a dialogue with Russia. He plans to work on this in the coming months.