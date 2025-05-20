Trump wondered why Biden's prostate cancer was only reported now

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM
May 19, 07:07 PM • 9954 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 25293 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 38576 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 140710 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM • 96670 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 280046 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 91746 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 77297 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM • 52778 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM • 34185 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

In Zhytomyr region, a medical orderly received 5 years in prison for stealing a wedding ring from the body of a soldier
May 19, 04:06 PM

May 19, 04:06 PM • 4156 views

Putin Holds Phone Conversation with Trump: Details
May 19, 04:22 PM

May 19, 04:22 PM • 5726 views

Trump ended a phone call with Putin that lasted over 2 hours
May 19, 04:48 PM

May 19, 04:48 PM • 6420 views

British police have arrested a third man suspected of arson at Prime Minister Starmer's house
May 19, 05:04 PM

May 19, 05:04 PM • 4460 views

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump
May 19, 05:36 PM

May 19, 05:36 PM • 4384 views
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 44215 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?
May 19, 01:42 PM

May 19, 01:42 PM • 70723 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 140710 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 280046 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM • 122325 views
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad
May 19, 02:25 PM

May 19, 02:25 PM • 33050 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum
May 19, 02:09 PM

May 19, 02:09 PM • 33566 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks
May 19, 10:11 AM

May 19, 10:11 AM • 121123 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts
May 17, 03:00 PM

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125533 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
May 17, 12:09 PM

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211500 views
Trump wondered why Biden's prostate cancer was only reported now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The head of the White House suggested that the doctor who examined Biden when he was in office did not detect cancer or hid the fact of the illness of the 46th President of the United States.

Trump wondered why Biden's prostate cancer was only reported now

US President Donald Trump called the news of his predecessor's cancer "very sad", but is surprised that it was not known before. This was reported by CNN, UNN informs.

Details

"I'm surprised that this didn't happen - you know, the public wasn't informed. Because to get to the ninth stage, it takes a long time," the head of the White House said in response to a question about whether he would call the former president.

Trump also suggested that the doctor who examined Biden when he was in office either did not detect cancer or was not truthful, and questioned Biden's mental abilities.

I don't even know if they were involved, but in any case, a doctor was involved. Maybe it was the same doctor and someone is hiding the facts. This is a big, big problem

- said the President of the United States.

The publication reminds that in 2021, Biden's doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a report that he "remains fit to perform his duties and fully fulfills all his duties without any exceptions."

Let us remind you

A few days ago, it became known that the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At the same time, according to his spokesman, despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormonal therapy, which makes effective treatment possible.

Later, the current US President Donald Trump wrote that he and his wife Melania were "saddened by the news of Joe Biden's diagnosis, and wished his predecessor a speedy recovery."

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States16.04.25, 05:15 • 77824 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsHealth
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
