Trump wondered why Biden's prostate cancer was only reported now

US President Donald Trump called the news of his predecessor's cancer "very sad", but is surprised that it was not known before. This was reported by CNN, UNN informs.

"I'm surprised that this didn't happen - you know, the public wasn't informed. Because to get to the ninth stage, it takes a long time," the head of the White House said in response to a question about whether he would call the former president.

Trump also suggested that the doctor who examined Biden when he was in office either did not detect cancer or was not truthful, and questioned Biden's mental abilities.

I don't even know if they were involved, but in any case, a doctor was involved. Maybe it was the same doctor and someone is hiding the facts. This is a big, big problem - said the President of the United States.

The publication reminds that in 2021, Biden's doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a report that he "remains fit to perform his duties and fully fulfills all his duties without any exceptions."

A few days ago, it became known that the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At the same time, according to his spokesman, despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormonal therapy, which makes effective treatment possible.

Later, the current US President Donald Trump wrote that he and his wife Melania were "saddened by the news of Joe Biden's diagnosis, and wished his predecessor a speedy recovery."

