Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

US President Donald Trump has said that he may sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not prove that it is ready to move towards a peace agreement. The head of the White House stated this in an interview with the Meet the Press program, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

In an interview for NBC News, Donald Trump was asked if he would sign a document on sanctions if the situation reached the point where the United States of America withdrew from negotiations. The head of the White House replied that it all depends on Moscow's actions.

Well, it depends on whether Russia will behave in a way that leads to peace. We want a peace agreement. We want Russia and Ukraine to come to an agreement. We think we are quite close to that and we will save many people from death. We will also save a lot of money, - Donald Trump emphasized.

According to him, the United States and Europe are spending money, and for Europe this issue is even more important than for Washington.

Donald Trump also once again accused former US President Joe Biden of allegedly simply sending money and having no idea what was happening.

"Biden didn't control anything. He was just sending money there, no one had any idea what was happening, why they were doing it, why they were sending it. And these were huge sums of money," the head of the White House summed up.

Let us remind you

A key ally of US President Donald Trump in the Senate, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that would introduce "devastating" new sanctions against Russia and tariffs for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation