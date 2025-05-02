Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed the steps needed to increase support and unity around Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The President informed about the results of the diplomatic efforts of the teams of Ukraine, the USA and European countries to achieve a complete, unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a just and lasting peace. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal, and now it is important to maximize the sanctions pressure on Russia in order to force it to move towards peace.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed the continuation of direct investments in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and current military needs, including additional air defense systems.

Separately, cooperation in various multilateral formats, primarily within the coalition of willing parties, was discussed.

The Prime Minister of Denmark assured of full support and readiness to make maximum efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

