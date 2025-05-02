Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16684 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35349 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42641 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29679 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 41065 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 74038 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143535 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122213 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130418 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15967 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22669 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42641 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48985 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130884 views
Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5426 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8078 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10515 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30393 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34674 views
Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 5136 views

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Denmark discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia to achieve peace. They also discussed investments in the defense industry and military needs of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The leaders discussed the steps needed to increase support and unity around Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President. 

Details

The President informed about the results of the diplomatic efforts of the teams of Ukraine, the USA and European countries to achieve a complete, unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a just and lasting peace. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal, and now it is important to maximize the sanctions pressure on Russia in order to force it to move towards peace. 

Ukraine and Denmark discussed financial assistance and accession to EU funds in 2028-203405.04.25, 03:52 • 7721 view

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed the continuation of direct investments in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and current military needs, including additional air defense systems. 

Separately, cooperation in various multilateral formats, primarily within the coalition of willing parties, was discussed. 

The Prime Minister of Denmark assured of full support and readiness to make maximum efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition23.04.25, 20:26 • 2924 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Anti-aircraft warfare
Mette Frederiksen
Denmark
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
