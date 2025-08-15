Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached today

US President Donald Trump said he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he would be unhappy if it doesn't happen today, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

However, Trump added that nothing is certain, and he doesn't know what will ensure the summit's success.

US Defense Minister Hagset departed for Alaska

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmytro Peskov, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral format for negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.