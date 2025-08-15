$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
11:40 AM • 55315 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 88434 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 54812 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 91488 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 44002 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 74682 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102863 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59420 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 220687 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 88393 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 91458 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 220668 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

US President Donald Trump insists on reaching a truce at a meeting with Putin in Alaska. The talks will take place on August 15 in Anchorage, discussing issues of "Ukrainian settlement."

Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached today

US President Donald Trump said he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he would be unhappy if it doesn't happen today, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

However, Trump added that nothing is certain, and he doesn't know what will ensure the summit's success.

US Defense Minister Hagset departed for Alaska

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmytro Peskov, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral format for negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Oleh Lisohor
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine