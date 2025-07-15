$41.840.05
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Trump warned Zelensky against striking Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3122 views

Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelensky should not strike Moscow, even if the US provides Ukraine with long-range weapons. He emphasized that he does not take any side, but seeks to stop the death of thousands of people.

Trump warned Zelensky against striking Moscow

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not strike Moscow, even if the US provides Kyiv with long-range weapons. The American leader also emphasized that he is "on no one's side" and only wants to "stop the killing of thousands of people every week," UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not strike Moscow after announcing the arrival of more weapons to Ukraine, and strengthened his position on Russia.

- the publication reports.

His comments came after the Financial Times reported that Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether Kyiv would be able to strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

Before leaving the White House, Trump said he would "see what happens with President Putin" after issuing a 50-day ultimatum to Moscow to agree to a peace deal or face "tough" tariffs.

When asked if he was now on Ukraine's side, Trump replied: "I'm on no one's side," adding that he was "on the side of humanity" and said: "I want to stop the killing of thousands of people every week."

Addition

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump's statement about sanctions against Russia "very serious." At the same time, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin himself has not yet commented on them.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow is "ready to negotiate" with Kyiv, but if this readiness "does not find a proper response," the Russian Federation will continue to achieve its goals through the so-called "special military operation."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
