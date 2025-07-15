US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not strike Moscow, even if the US provides Kyiv with long-range weapons. The American leader also emphasized that he is "on no one's side" and only wants to "stop the killing of thousands of people every week," UNN reports with reference to News Sky.

Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not strike Moscow after announcing the arrival of more weapons to Ukraine, and strengthened his position on Russia. - the publication reports.

His comments came after the Financial Times reported that Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether Kyiv would be able to strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

Before leaving the White House, Trump said he would "see what happens with President Putin" after issuing a 50-day ultimatum to Moscow to agree to a peace deal or face "tough" tariffs.

When asked if he was now on Ukraine's side, Trump replied: "I'm on no one's side," adding that he was "on the side of humanity" and said: "I want to stop the killing of thousands of people every week."

Addition

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump's statement about sanctions against Russia "very serious." At the same time, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin himself has not yet commented on them.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow is "ready to negotiate" with Kyiv, but if this readiness "does not find a proper response," the Russian Federation will continue to achieve its goals through the so-called "special military operation."