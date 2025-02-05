U.S. President Donald Trump wants to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump already withdrew from in 2018. Trump said this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have nuclear weapons. Reports that the United States, working together with Israel, is going to blow Iran to smithereens are greatly exaggerated. I would prefer a verifiable nuclear peace agreement that allows Iran to develop and prosper in peace. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East celebration when it is signed and finalized - Trump wrote.

In 2015, then-U.S. President Barack Obama signed an agreement with Iran that provides for Tehran to drastically limit its nuclear program to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Under the agreement, the international community, in exchange, lifts sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program, but does not prohibit Iran from developing ballistic missiles.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal.

New intelligence on Iran's nuclear program has convinced U.S. officials that "a secretive group of scientists in the country is studying a faster, albeit cruder, approach to developing nuclear weapons" if Tehran's leadership decides to pursue a bomb.

United States President Donald Trump signed a documentthat he called a "very tough" directive that resumes his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran.