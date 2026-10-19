Trump wants to rename the state of New Mexico "New America"

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed renaming the state of New Mexico to "New America," UNN reports, citing the American leader’s social media.

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According to the U.S. president, naming the state after the country would "increase its value and prestige, as well as residents’ home values and incomes."

"New Mexico must immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! This name would greatly increase the value and prestige of the state! Home values and incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder to honor our beautiful American flag! Perhaps even the unfair elections for which New Mexico is known would become fair again!" Trump wrote.

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